Jossmery Toledo She is one of the models with the most followers in “This is war”, this is due to its beginnings in tiktoksocial platform that made her famous for recording videos with choreography when she was part of the National Police of Peru; however, this popularity did not always bring good results.

During an interview with Natalie Vértiz in “You are in all”, the reality girl recounted how she felt with this popularity originating from a dance on Tiktok and what were the actions she took in her work as a Peruvian authority.

What did Jossmery Toledo say?

“Tiktok didn’t really know how to use it. At that time he had an ex-boyfriend who took my photos and videos, he’s the one who posted it because I didn’t know about those things. He uploaded it and I didn’t do it with the intention of being media, or anything. He uploaded it and Diosito enlightened me and gave me the star of ‘Jossmery you have to be famous’, “he said at the beginning to contextualize the story.

However, the model stated that this action was not entirely beneficial: “It caused me problems at work, but I had to fix it. It went well for me because I didn’t do anything wrong on that Tiktok.”

Finally, she revealed that she had to leave this job because of the consequences: “Actually they didn’t kick me out, I quit. I finished the investigation process, because they investigated me. For me it was annoying, like I was a criminal and I myself resigned and retired from the Police because they were going to find me a reason to bother me. It was practically workplace harassment, so I decided to retire so as not to get stained.”

A footballer scared him away

During the same interview, Jossmery Toledo revealed that he was dating soccer player Piero Hincapié; however, he left because of the media exposure that this romance generated.

“They scared me away. Yes, we were getting to know each other because you don’t know if you’re going to continue with that person or if you’re going to meet up for something serious. Since this medium does not favor him and he came out of nowhere, then not anymore, “he said during the conversation with Natalie Vértiz. Video: America TV.

Jossmery Toledo saluted on Police Women’s Day

The model made news again after greeting all policewomen on May 2, the date on which this holiday is commemorated. Jossmery Toledo published a story on Instagram and took advantage of her stay in “This is war” to congratulate the female authorities “.