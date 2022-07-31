Jossmery Toledo He is one of the most outstanding figures of the national show business. Her participation in “This is war” and her popular posts on her Instagram have given her enormous popularity, but this was not always the case. And it is that the influencer became known when she was still in the pnp. Now, after the celebrations for National Holidays, the reality girl remembers her time with the Police.

Nostalgia for military parade

On the Independence Day of Peru, Jossmery Toledo He surprised his social media followers by posting a never-before-seen photo from his past. The image shows one of her participation in the Military Parade, specifically the one in 2011.

“How nostalgic to see that photo with my Solidarias 2003-2012 promotion. I miss them too much”, begins the member of “EEG” in her story of Instagram. “Those moments will always remain in my mind and heart. Happy National Holidays ”, the influencer continued writing.

Jossmery Toledo was with the National Police of Peru until 2020. Photo: JossmeryTol/Instagram

Jossmery Toledo proud of her participation

The reality girl also accompanied the photo with a curious detail that she revealed to her followers with pride and emotion. “I was always the pennant in all the parades,” she assured happily.

Jossmery Toledo She became known for recording herself in a video of TikTok while posing in his police uniform. He was working as a law enforcement officer in the Money Laundering Directorate, until he had to retire on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.

Instagram story of Jossmery Toledo remembering his parade with the PNP. Photo: JossmeryTol/Instagram

Jossmery Toledo denied a romantic relationship with Fabio Agostini

After returning to “This is war” After being missing due to the scandal she experienced with the Latam airline, the “America shows” asked Jossmery Toledo about a possible romance with Fabio Agostini. The ex-police flatly denied this fact and clarified that she only has a friendly bond with the Spaniard. “Yes we are friends, like everyone and nothing, do not get ideas that something is going to happen with him, so no “revealed.