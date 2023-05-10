After the well-known ampay that he starred in Cusco with Paolo Hurtado, Jossmery Toledo came forward to talk about this controversial love affair. This scandal triggered the separation of the soccer player with his wife and for this reason everyone was waiting for the release of the former police officer, who remained silent until this moment when he decided to speak on the subject. The “Love and Fire” cameras approached her and she surprised her with her statements, as she assured that she was deceived.

Jossmery Toledo assures that she is single

Before the cameras of the Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter program, Jossmery Toledo assured that she is single when asked about her romance with Paolo Hurtado.

“(Have you finished this relationship that you had?) I don’t know if it was a true relationship, because it was all a lie.I am single because of my values, lies have short legs“said the former police officer.

Jossmery Toledo repents and apologizes after ampay

Finally, Jossmery Toledo apologized to all the people who were affected by the images he starred in with Paolo Hurtado.

“Apologize to everyone, I didn’t know how to handle it. People don’t actually know how things happened,” he said. “One is mistaken, I am no longer for those things and simply wish them all the best,” she concluded.

Jossmery Toledo reflects after ampay

In the midst of her statements for “Love and Fire”, Jossmery Toledo assured that she is willing to change her attitude, after the scandal she recently starred in.

“People are going to draw their own conclusions when they find out everything later. I am going to focus on what is mine, I am not going to sit on some program to profit from this or take advantage of something, because I do not need it. I will continue to do my events, my things and they will see a different Jossmery ”, she specified.

