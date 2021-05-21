Jossmery Toledo surprised the members of the Mamacita de barrio 2021 jury by playing Natti Natasha with the choreography of the theme “Ram pam pam”. The former police officer participated in the funny sequence of the program En boca de todos, on behalf of her San Juan de Lurigancho district.

The influencer competed in the beauty pageant with Dorita Orbegoso, Claudia Serpa, Allison Pastor and Leysi Suárez, who represented Pisco, Surco, Barranco and Chorrillos respectively.

“We were just commenting here before Jossmery starts dancing, that she is not a dancer by profession, she is entering the world of show business recently. Jossmery has really done it super well, you have left us admired “, said Ronny de Souza, one of the members of the jury.

At another point in the contest, the candidates had to parade in a bathing suit and a gala dress, as Miss Peru Universe Janick Maceta did during her remarkable performance in the international pageant.

Finally, the jurors Christian Domínguez, Eric Varías and Dr. Ronny De Souza, chose Claudia Serpa as the winner of the Mamacita de barrio 2021, after beating Dorita Orbegoso, who came in second place. “It really has been difficult again, they have already put me here several times to decide, the best among all is Claudia Serpa,” said the specialist in beauty treatments.

