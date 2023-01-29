The influencer Jossmery Toledo recounted the changes she has been making in her life for her new facet as a bodybuilder.

The model Jossmery Toledo He is at the center of criticism after the program “Magaly TV, the firm” made sure that he is using anabolic drugs and that his tone of voice is changing. Despite this, the former member of the PNP decided to ignore her detractors and revealed that she will be part of bodybuilding competitions.

Jossmery Toledo changed her lifestyle for bodybuilding

the ex-warrior Jossmery Toledo He recounted the changes he makes to his daily routine to become a bodybuilder. She commented that before she considered herself a sports fan, since she trained three times a week. In that sense, she also specified that she went out to parties, so she drank alcohol and neglected her sleep, but now she is focused on a single goal.

Jossmery Toledo changed his habits to be a bodybuilder. Photo: Instagram.

“Now it is the opposite because I made a good decision, I have set myself a goal and now I am fulfilling it (…) It is not easy to become an athlete and participate in a bodybuilding championshipIt requires preparation and sacrifices. The best thing about all of this is that I love what I do,” commented the influencer.

The change in the voice of Jossmery Toledo

A program report “Magaly TV, the firm” showed the stories that Jossmery Toledo uploaded to her Instagram account in which a voice change is heard. According to the entertainment space, she would be using Stanozolol, or popularly known as Winstrol. This substance helps increase muscle mass .

“As far as the training plan is concerned, it’s pharmacology, yes or yes he’s going to have to take it,” said Jossmery’s personal trainer.