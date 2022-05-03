Jossmery Toledo continues to mark the time after being linked to the Ecuadorian soccer player Piero Hincapié. This time, the reality girl was in the news again for leaving a symbolic message on her social networks to commemorate Police Women’s Day.

As is recalled, Jossmery Toledo left his time as a guard of order some time ago to dedicate himself fully to entertainment; However, the member of “This is war” has shown that she does not forget his origins, since she has several experiences of having served her country doing this work.

Message from Jossmery Toledo

In this sense, the “combatant” was no stranger to Police Women’s Day and decided to send a message to her former co-workers.

YOU CAN SEE: Jossmery Toledo revealed that he was at Piero Hincapié’s house: “He has invited us to watch the game”

“I want to take the opportunity to greet all those beautiful police officers, because it is Police Women’s Day. N I will never stop being a police officer, I still have the soul of a police officer. So I send a huge kiss to my friends, colleagues and my former colleagues, I really carry them in my heart,” he said.

Jossmery rules out trip to visit Piero Hincapié

The young influencer referred on a new occasion to the bond she maintains with the athlete Piero Hincapié, with whom she was emotionally linked a few weeks ago. Jossmery Toledo told “América shows” that after the news of her alleged affair spread, she no longer keeps in touch with Hincapié.

“I will no longer go to Germany, but (to) other destinations, to other places,” added the reality girl.