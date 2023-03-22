Jossmery Toledo He is back in the news after being the protagonist of an ampay with a soccer player from the Peruvian team who would have a family. the chambers of “Magaly TV, the firm” They followed closely in the footsteps of the former reality girl and was seen in compromising situations with a national player. Along these lines, the model also surprised her followers by limiting her comments on her official Instagram account to a few hours after the broadcast of the ampay. Find out in this note, which national teams also did the same from their social networks.

Jossmery and Peruvian soccer player star in AMPAY

According to the video released by “Magaly TV, the firm” through social networks, it is stated that Jossmery Toledo was caught with a national soccer player. “Ampay great player, the sexy and strong policewoman Josmery Toledo behaves like a fifteen-year-old in love showing off in public with a soccer player who took us to the World Cup. But listen well, he is currently married with children.” recounts the person in charge of launching the promotion of ampay.

So far the identity of the athlete is unknown; However, on social networks, users are already considering some names, of which the following stand out: Paolo Hurtado, Yoshimar Yotún, Christian Cueva and goalkeeper José Carvalho.

Jossmery Toledo and her latest posts on Instagram

Jossmery Toledo does a lot of exercises in the gym and often posts content about it; either doing routines or eating healthy. This time, he was no exception. However, what is most striking is a curious phrase that he leaves on his social networks.

“Sometimes growth requires new locations and new mindsets. Don’t stay where you can’t grow.”he wrote on his Instagram stories.

The athlete was not the only one who limited her comments. After the launch of the promotion, some soccer players from the Peruvian team did the same on their social networks. Carlos Caceda and Christian Ramos are some of them.