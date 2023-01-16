Despite the fact that he has moved away from television in recent months, Jossmery Toledo He continues to be one of the most mediatic characters of the national show business. For this reason, each event that he carries out in his day to day life usually becomes news. This time, the former member of “This is war” made a complaint on her social networks in which she showed that an account that she uses her name offers adult content through other platforms.

As is known, other media figures have chosen to enter this area in recent months, but the former reality girl made it clear that she is not one of them. “ I don’t have Twitter, much less Telegram ”, expressed the also model, who attached a screenshot showing her followers falling for this scam. VIDEO: Instagram Jossmery Toledo.