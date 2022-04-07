Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini They would have made a truce to leave their differences behind, since they were seen together cheering at a Pisco nightclub. Both were very close people, but they distanced themselves after the former police began to have conversations with Paula Manzanal, a former “Galactic” member.

Magaly Medina confirmed in her program on Wednesday, April 6, that the members of “This is war” began to bill in complicity.

The former police officer Jossmery Toledo denied and the ‘Galactic’ of This is war. Photo: Capture/America TV/Fabio Agostini/Instagram

“ Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini there, and they paid well. Jossmery for walking, because he didn’t do anything, neither did the other, because he doesn’t do much. She left and stopped to take photos with the people who came to the place, “said the communicator when presenting the informative note.

In the images and videos broadcast, you can see Jossmery and Fabio promoting themselves as a duo. Cameras from the program followed them to Pisco, where they appeared at a venue.

After the show, they entered the same lodging that they reserved and then left for Lima the next morning.

How much did Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini get paid?

“Magaly TV, the firm” communicated with the owner of the nightclub where they appeared Jossmery Toledo and Fabio Agostini. He gave details of the contract they had and revealed how much they would have charged for the show.

“(He earns) Almost the same (Between 1,000 to 1,200 dollars). At the finals, Walter Pico (his manager) made me the package for both of us. (We also pay for) the stay, nothing else, because Lima is close to Pisco”, the businessman is heard saying.

Jossmery Toledo sends Fabio Agostini to the ‘friendzone’

The young people entered the 2022 season of “This is war”. They were consulted about what kind of relationship they have behind the scenes.

The fitness model denied any sentimental link with the Spaniard, also stating that there would be an opportunity to be a couple. “We can even be friends,” said the young woman.