Jossmery Toledo He visited the set of “On everyone’s lips” on April 25 and talked about his trip to Germany. In addition, the model she agreed to have been at Piero Hincapié’s house; However, she ruled out a sentimental relationship with the member of Bayer Leverkusen and assured that there is only one friendship between the two.

In a conversation with the hosts of the América TV program, the reality girl stated that she not only visited the athlete’s house. “I was in Germany staying at a friend’s house, Mati, who sent him a huge kiss, who always supports me every time I go,” she said at the beginning.

Likewise, the participant of “This is war” revealed that she was in the house of the Ecuadorian soccer player in Germany. “Well, yes, that I have been linked to Piero, it is because I know him,” she pointed out. “I have several friends too, not only is he, but we were just at his house,” he added.

What did Piero Hincapié’s model say?

On the other hand, the model said that she went to the Bundesliga match at the invitation of the athlete, but ruled out any sentimental relationship, since they are only friends. “He is a friend, nothing more,” she asserted. ”Yes, yes, of course, he has invited us, he has invited us to watch the game, but nothing more; I have nothing with him and I will not have either, “ he added.

Jossmery Toledo is captured together with an Ecuadorian athlete

On April 18, “Love and Fire” shared some images of Jossmery Toledo’s trip to Germany during the Easter holiday. The model appeared in a house that would belong to Piero Hincapié, since the program analyzed the stories of both characters and found similarities in the floor of both videos, and even the soccer player’s pet crosses in one of the girl’s publications reality.