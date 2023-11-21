Ampay! Jossmery Toledo she went out partying and was caught by the ‘Amor y fuego’ cameras in a nightclub singing the songs she was singing Yahaira Plasencia. But what caught the most attention was that, when leaving the establishment, she tried to be quite cautious and she secretly left the place inside a black van; However, she did not count on the cunning of the television team, who followed her to what would become Jefferson Farfán’s apartment.

YOU CAN SEE: Ampay! Jossmery Toledo arrived at the building where Farfán lives in a ‘Cuto’ truck, according to ‘AYF’

Did Jossmery Toledo spend the night at Jefferson Farfán’s apartment?

“Jossmery enters the building where Olenka said she was with Farfán” could be read in the preview of the show program hosted by Rodrigo González and Gigi Mitre. The following afternoon, what was promised was broadcast and the model was seen with glass in hand dancing in a nightclub in Barranco. Later, a young man guarded her while she got into a black van heading to Miraflores, to the same building where Farfan It has a penthouse.

YOU CAN SEE: Jossmery Toledo was a host: this is how she narrated the PNP news before becoming famous

It was not until the next morning, around 9.20 am, that the former police officer was struck leaving the building and arriving at her home in San Juan de Lurigancho in the same van that picked her up from Miraflores. Who was moving it?

What did ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe have to do with Jossmery Toledo’s ampay in the building where Jefferson Farfán has an apartment?

It turns out that the black van that picked up Jossmery from Barranco towards Miraflores and took her to his house in San Juan de Lurigancho the next morning it would be in the name of Luis Alberto ‘Cuto’ Guadalupe Rivadeneyra, according to ‘Love and Fire’. In addition, they warned the former player: “Seal, more control over your cousins ​​and ‘suckers’ who use your penthouse to host the extombita, you have been warned.”

Jossmery Toledo affirmed that Jefferson Farfán is just his friend. Photo: LR/Instagram composition

It is not known If ‘Cuto’ had any participation, but the person who transported her in Jefferson’s uncle’s truck, ‘AYF’ stated, was one of Jefferson’s friends. Farfan. At the moment, the lawyer has not yet commented; Farfán, the ‘Cuto’, or any of those involved, neither.

#Jossmery #spent #night #Farfáns #apartment #AYF #Cuto #Guadalupe