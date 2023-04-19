Jossmery Toledo He broke his silence after the new ampay that he starred in along with Paolo Hurtado that was broadcast through the program “Amor y fuego” on April 17. Despite the fact that the athlete is still in a current marriage with Rosa Fuentes and the lady is pregnant expecting her third baby, the duo was evidenced in compromising scenes on more than one occasion. It should be noted that in this second meeting, which took place in Chosica, some relatives of the ‘little horse’.

This new disclosure has once again put both celebrities in the public eye and, as if that had not been little, Magaly Medina used her television platform to expose recent chats in which the footballer threatened and intimidated the mother of his children. She even accused her of having stolen some of her belongings.

Jossmery Toledo pronounces after new ampay with Paolo Hurtado

Just a few moments ago, the former member of “Esto es guerra”, who in recent weeks had remained silent due to Paolo Hurtado’s infidelity scandal with him, posted a suggestive message on his Instagram status, which would be related with the latest revelations of his relationship with the athlete.

“Don’t talk about what you don’t know, don’t get into what you don’t care about and don’t judge what you didn’t experience“, was the recent letter that he shared with his community of social networks.

Jossmery Toledo’s message after his second ampay with Paolo Hurtado. Photo: Instagram capture/Jossmery Toledo

Magaly shows Paolo Hurtado’s chats threatening his wife

Magaly Medina exposed a recent WhatsApp conversation between Paolo Hurtado and his still wife, Rosa Fuentes, in which the athlete threatened her and informed her that he would initiate a dispute with her so that he is not the only one affected by the situation.

“Let the war begin, let’s go with everything now, may the best man win. Sell the watches you stole from me and the jewels. As you talk, I’m going to tell her (Jossmery) to come out and talk, you’ll fight with her. Here, I’m just not going to look bad“It was read in the footballer’s messages to the mother of his children.

Magaly outraged to see Hurtado’s family together with Jossmery with Chosica

After seeing the images where Paolo Hurtado and Jossmery Toledo were seen having a great time and sharing with the soccer player’s relatives in a country house, Magaly Medina showed her indignation LIVE not only with the protagonists of the ampay but also with the relatives of Hurtado.

“What amazes me is that there is the father, the sisters, the brother-in-law, that is, what family? How can a family pander to this kind of thing?, what moral of the family of Paolo Hurtado so that the whole family pimps him? The whole family was there”, the ATV figure expressed very annoyed.

Reporter was attacked while trying to record Jossmery and Hurtado’s ampay

“Love and Fire” presented a preview of what will be seen in its program on April 18 on screens. Said clip showed how one of his reporters was attacked by a man while he was trying to capture the precise moment in which Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado were “snuggling”.

The attacking subject picked up what appeared to be a rock from the ground and was willing to throw it at the journalist. “The cowardly attack that our team suffered for recording the kisses of Jossmery Toledo and Paolo Hurtado,” said the preview of the show space.

