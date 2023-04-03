Jossmery Toledo She continues to be besieged by the entertainment press to be able to find out her version of what was the notorious ampay with Paolo Hurtado, despite the fact that he is married to Rosa Fuentes. This time, a reporter from “Love and Fire” approached her at a sporting event and tried to get a statement from her.

The influencer was visibly uncomfortable, so she asked the press man to leave, and then extended the request to security personnel. The private agents reached his location and wanted to remove him from said premises. However, the reporter continued to question him, but with little success, since the former police officer remained silent at all times.

#Jossmery #asks #fire #reporter #Amor #fuego #ampay #Paolo #Hurtado