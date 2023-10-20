Jossmery Toledo used his social networks to ironize the statements of Paolo Hurtado, which were exposed in a preview of the program ‘Amor y fuego’. Thus, the soccer player is heard saying that he was unfaithful to his wife Rosa Fuentes because they had performed witchcraft on her. Given this, the model and influencer made a publication on social networks and took advantage of the images of Rodrigo González and Gigi Miter’s space to respond ironically and give some health recommendations.

What did Paolo Hurtado say about his ampay with Jossmery Toledo?

In the preview of the Willax program, the footballer is heard Paolo Hurtado try to justify the ampay with Jossmery Toledo in Cusco, where both were captured walking and kissing. “They protected me, I was crazy, they had done witchcraft on me (…). After the problem happened for the second time, I went to be cleansed”says the athlete.

What did Jossmery Toledo respond to Paolo Hurtado’s statements?

Jossmery Toledo shares content related to fitness life, food and exercises, since he also dedicated himself to bodybuilding. Therefore, following the line of the type of content that he publishes, he decided to respond with sarcasm to Paolo Hurtado’s expressions.

“Since I do witchcraft. If you want to have a well-fit body, look for me to make your potions and concoctions.”wrote the former member of the National Police. In addition, the influencer was also approached by the ‘Amor y fuego’ cameras and her statements will be seen this Friday, October 20.

Jossmery responds to the recent words of Paolo Hurtado. Photo: Instagram/Jossmery Toledo

