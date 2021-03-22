Zack Snyder’s Justice League is one of the highest rated superhero movies of recent years. However, this would not be enough for Warner Bros, since it will not be part of the canon of the films that makes up the DCEU.

Snyder gave an interview to the Deadline portal, where he confessed that Warner Bros executives told him that the feature film released in 2017 and directed by Joss Whedom is the official story of DC Films.

“Warner told me, when I started the process, that they consider the theatrical version the canon for the DC universe they want to build , and that my version will always be one in an external world outside the canon, “he said.

“Sounds good to me, it is his intellectual property, it is his universe, his decision. When we made the movie, when the story was being written and developed, the plan was to make two more Justice League movies while these solo movies were coming out, ”added the director.

What is Zack Snyder’s Justice League about?

Determined to ensure that Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) joins forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) to recruit a team of metahumans in order to protect the world from an imminent threat. of catastrophic proportions.

The task is more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to unite and ultimately form an unprecedented league of heroes.