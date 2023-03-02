Unlike years ago, Manchester City does not look like the best candidate to win everything they want. Guardiola’s men have left doubts along the way in all competitions. In addition, the club’s off-field problems have generated even more discomfort within Pep’s work and his management, who are not sure if the club will continue to operate tomorrow or not.
The reality is that there are several Manchester City footballers who today leave many more doubts than certainties along the way. One of them is Spanish centre-back Aymeric Laporte, who this season has found himself outclassed by all of his competitors for a position within the club, including newcomer Manuel Akanji. Thus, both parties value separating their paths at the end of this campaign and the Sky Blue already have in their sights who would be the replacement of the World Cup player for Spain in Qatar 2022.
The central defender that Guardiola likes the most to replace Laporte is the Croatian Josko Gvardiol. The Leipzig defender likes the coach a lot because of his natural left-footed profile, in addition to his excellent sporting abilities that he has shown since he was in the red bulls box, something that Pep likes a lot about the defender is his finesse with the ball, since it usually has a clean start from the bottom, very similar to what some means of containment can boast. His signing should be around 100 million euros.
