josi martinez He caused a sensation among his followers when he was introduced as one of the members of the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, during his first appearance, he had several problems preparing his dishes, especially with rice, since he burned his pot and was harshly criticized by the program’s jury. After that, he uploaded a video in which his mother complained to him for making a mistake and not being careful when cooking food.

In the images shared by the tiktoker, you can see the woman instructing him step by step and even giving him essential advice to avoid future mistakes in the Latina cooking reality show. “I had to bring my mom to teach me how to make rice,” the young man wrote in his post. For her part, she warned: “Stay alive, don’t get burned again. Poor that you burn the rice in ‘The Great Chef’”.

#Josis #mother #cooking #classes #sentenced #EGCF #quotDont #burned #againquot