He doesn’t back down. Cuban Yadira Cárdenas, still Josimar’s wife, used her social networks to say that she will return to Peru in February.

This occurs after the salsero left his spouse in the United States and appeared in various interviews with Mary Faith Saldanathe mother of his last daughter. They were even seen kissing in a pool in Cancun.

What did Yadira Cárdenas say?

The spouse of Josimar He pointed out in a live on his Instagram account that He will travel to Peru in February because he has to “fix some things that are pending.”

“ We are going to Peru soon, in January or February I will be there ”, revealed the wife of the ‘King of perucha sauce’.

How did Josimar and Yadira Cárdenas end their romance?

It is important to remember that Oneivis Cruzsister-in-law of the singer, shared details about the untimely separation between him and his sister in the United States.

“ When he was on the plane, he wanted to tell her: ‘Look, take this time so that you are well, with your children, because you have not been able to spend so much time with your children, dedicate yourself to your work and, God willing, we will meet again. see soon’. But he never told her: ‘We’re done’ ”, Yadira’s sister recounted.

Cruz said that the interpreter of songs like “The protagonist” and “The best of all” never separated from the Cuban before leaving for Colombia and resuming his romance with María Fe. In addition to this, he also admitted that, initially Josimar told them that Saldaña was not pregnant.