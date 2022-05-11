Josimar is once again in the eye of the storm. What happened? On Tuesday, May 10, at an average of 8:50 pm, The salsero’s mother was intervened at the Jorge Chávez International Airport for having tried to get his granddaughter out of Peru, but with an allegedly false notarial permit. This was announced by Magaly Medina.

During the broadcast of “Magaly TV, la firma”, the television host read the documents that indicate that, when trying to board a flight to the United States, Isabel Augusta Farfán would have presented a signature and fingerprint that did not correspond to the singer, since that it is not found in the interior of the country.

“Singer Josimar’s mother is detained at the airport, in the Immigration department, for trying to take her eldest granddaughter to the US (…) The lady took her granddaughter with a permission from trips that says, according to the record, that the signature (of the salsero) would not be legitimate”, he specified.

What did Josimar’s mother do?

“ The citizen presented herself in module 18, in the migratory departure area, with a presumably false notarial permit, regarding the fingerprint and signature of the parent “, detailed the figure of ATV during the reading of the document.

Magaly Medina also indicated that the authorities confiscated the passports and boarding passes of both the mother and the daughter of Josimar.

Magaly criticizes him for not knowing his daughter

At the beginning of April, Magaly Medina harshly criticized Josimar for not returning to Peru to meet her youngest daughter, who was born a few months ago as a result of the relationship she had with María Fe Saldaña.

“You should be thinking about coming to see your daughter, you have known her virtually for a long time, you are a virtual father. How is it that very soon your daughter ‘is going to come here’? Your daughter is a baby and, as far as we know, the mother does not have a US visa, ”said the presenter on her program.