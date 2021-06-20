On Saturday night, June 19, the grand finale of The Artist of the Year was held, after nine weeks of competition. The jury made up of Santi Lesmes, Tilsa Lozano, Denisse Dibós and Aldo Miyashiro awarded the distinction to salsero Josimar, who won the grand prize of 30,000 soles.

For the last stage, the salsa singer Josimar chose José José’s “Ya lo past, past”, shouting a shout of thanks to Jesus Christ in the middle of his performance.

Josimar performed a song by José José in the finale of The Artist of the Year. Photo: Capture America TV

Along with the winner were La Uchulú and Pamela Franco in the final stretch. The latter went on stage to interpret “It was my life he” (1985) scored by Isabel Pantoja. In the previous round he received positive reviews by bringing the Creole singer Bartola as a reinforcement and singing a duet “The modern yerberito”, one of the best known songs of the Cuban Celia Cruz ‘The queen of the guaguancó’.

Pamela Franco performed “It was my life he” (1985) by Isabel Pantoja. Photo: Capture America Tv

After shaking the stage with his interpretation of “No sé” with the Spanish singer Melody and the vocalist of Explosión de Iquitos, Linda Caba; The Uchulú chose to interpret for the final round “I have no more”, by Selena, the queen of texmex. The famous tiktoker came in third place in Artist of the Year.

uchulu

In the second round of elimination, with 164 points, the folk harpist Laurita Pacheco was left out, who took a few seconds to thank her mother for helping her during rehearsals. “It has been a family sacrifice, because she takes care of my children,” he said.

laurita pacheco

Among the first to be left out of the first elimination round was Chikiplum, one of the big favorites, who failed to reach the required score to reach the grand final and came in fifth place.

For her part, Anahí de Cárdenas, who performed with the sauce boat Amy Gutiérrez, ranked sixth in the competition.

