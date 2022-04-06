Josimarwho lives in the United States in order to internationalize his career, he is already planning his return to Peru. Recently, the salsero revealed that he will soon be on Peruvian soil again, since one of his greatest wishes is to be able to meet his daughter Jeilani, who was born as a result of the relationship he lived with María Fe Saldaña.

Josimar confirms his return to Peru

The interpreter of “The protagonist” and “The adventurer” specified that, if everything happens as planned, in October 2022 he will already be in our country to finally hold his little girl, with whom he communicates virtually every day. .

“God willing, on October 31 I will be in Peru. My ‘chubby’ is super big. It is what I most desire and yearn for (carry it), every day I ‘talk’ with my chubby beauty, ”he explained to the Trome newspaper.

Josimar excited to meet his youngest daughter. Photo: composition/Josimar/Instagram

How do Josimar and María Fe Saldaña get along?

Josimar assured that he never got along badly with Mary Faith Saldanadespite the fact that the young woman’s father indicated, months ago, that the salsero abandoned her when she was pregnant.

“In reality, there was never a bad relationship with Mafe, another thing is that people speculate things and another is the reality”, he limited to the aforementioned medium.

María Fe Saldaña introduces the daughter she had with Josimar for the first time. Photo: Maria Fe Saldaña/Instagram

Josimar sells bottled tiger milk in the United States

On April 1, Magaly Medina revealed that Josimar has started selling bottled tiger milk in the United States, a country where he has lived for several months.

“Now, he has come up with the brilliant idea of ​​packaging tiger’s milk. Ceviche by Josimar is what his venture is called. The mixture that we all make to prepare the ceviche, he believes, will work as a business in the United States. He has bottled it and is selling it, ”said the presenter, who doubts that the business will be successful.

María Fe would have finished live because they named Josimar

Yes OK Josimar He said that there is no problem between him and the mother of his baby, there were some incidents that would prove otherwise. During the past month of March, Mary Faith Saldana He was doing a broadcast from his Instagram account to sell his clothing line.

What caught his attention is that his followers complained that he was not serving his customers correctly. “Yesterday, Josimar’s ex was in a closet, but she seemed to be super stressed. She sold everything quickly, reluctantly, she responded badly and when they claimed that everything was expensive, even broken sweaters, she got upset, but the straw that broke the camel’s back was when they mentioned Josimar. She got upset and cut the live, ”said a user to Instarándula.