Joseph Fidel reacted to what Magaly Medina said in her program when she stated that the salsero’s mother, Isabel Augusta Farfán, was intervened on May 10 at the Jorge Chávez International Airport, for trying to travel with her 15-year-old granddaughter using an apparently false permit. .

The host of “Magaly TV, the firm” questioned the interpreter of the ‘salsa perucha’ for allowing her mother to be taken out of the Immigration queue and later taken to “a dungeon”.

“That you are a celebrity or a singer does not mean that you do not behave at the height of the circumstances (…) How embarrassing the lady in Migrations must have been when they had to take her out of the line to take her to a dungeon and a police station, “ Magaly Medina pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: Giuliana Rengifo criticizes Alfredo Zambrano and sends a message to Magaly: “She is one more victim”

What did Josemar say?

The voice of Josimar and his Yambú avoided delving into what Magaly Medina said. However, she called the situation “evil”.

“I’m tired of so much evil against me, I’m sick of it” he told Trome, when asked about the note of the popular ‘Urraca’.

YOU CAN SEE: Josimar’s lawyers removed his mother from the police station after the scandal at the airport

Will Josimar go to jail for forgery?

The use of false documentation could bring serious consequences to salsero Josimar, according to lawyer and notary Marisol Pérez Tello, whose office processed the permit and who now alleges that it was used.

“This is a crime, period. It is called ideological falsehood in public documents (…) Unfortunately, for me, I have been the victim of a criminal act, ”said the former minister. “First, that this is illegal; second, that this is a crime, and third, that this is jail. People have to take responsibility.” he pointed out in statements for “Magaly TV, the firm”, on May 11.

YOU CAN SEE: Josimar reveals that his cevichera sauce already has permission to be marketed in the United States

What happened to Josimar’s mom?