The program Magaly TV, the firm released a public complaint against the salsa singer Josimar Fidel. The owners of a luxurious home in Las Casuarinas accused him of having abandoned the residence in a deplorable state.

The report shows images of the pool with green water, the dry garden, the dirty bathrooms and several broken doors. All this information reached the driver Magaly Medina because, according to her, she knows the family that rented the house to Josimar.

However, to this accusation is added a debt of 8,000 soles to the association for surveillance. The salsa singer would not have met the rental terms before moving into his new home located in Asia.

In the midst of the controversy that arose on social networks, Josimar Fidel decided to respond to the owners’ complaint.

He assured, through Instagram, that he could not buy the house due to the pandemic crisis, so he only rented it until December 2020.

“We only assumed the rent of the house until the day of our move, which happened almost three months ago. Since that month no one has maintained the house and, obviously, in that time and without cleaning it can look as they have observed. However, they cannot tell us ‘neglected’ when always, through stories or in different TV programs, the house never looked dirty or neglected. Even just two days before moving in, I made a note for the TV (Latina) from the garden where you could see the pool and the grass in perfect condition ”, wrote the salsa singer.

On the debt he maintains for surveillance, the interpreter of “The protagonist”He blamed his promoter and affirmed that this is already in negotiations with the owners of the property.

“Regarding the issues of debt and maintenance of the urbanization, this is seen by the promoter ‘Alo Perucho’, a company that has assumed my personal and artistic expenses since Josimar y su Yambú was formed. The developer has already been taking care of this situation for days, as there are pending issues with the house because there are many things that are still there and we have not been able to remove them. In addition, all the money from the guarantee (US $ 8000) with which the house has remained and has not been mentioned, ”he said.

