On Friday, April 23, the singer Josimar Fidel published a series of stories on Instagram, in which he apologized for a joke published on his account. TikTok, making fun of the lack of ICU beds for patients diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19).

The day before, the host Magaly Medina exposed the salsa singer for having made a mockery of the serious health problem that affects the country. Previously, and after the first criticisms of social networks, Josimar chose to delete the clip.

Josimar Fidel began his public apology by stating that he “got carried away” by making a double-sense, misogynistic joke.

“I want to start by asking a billion apologies for the video I made a few hours ago. I got carried away by some memes that were sent on social networks (…) I did not measure the consequences that a joke in very bad taste can cause, “he said.

The salsa singer also pointed out that he understands the desperation of those who are looking for an ICU bed for their relatives. He added: “Sometimes I don’t want to open my personal Facebook because I don’t know what can happen to family or friends.”

Also, in an attempt to exemplify how seriously the pandemic is taken, he revealed that he often supports causes in favor of COVID-19 patients.

“I always support different people, I never say it. Support in seeking oxygen, an ICU bed. I apologize publicly to those who follow me and to those who do not, “he said.

Finally, Josimar Fidel appealed to God to send blessings for all those who are going through such a difficult situation.

“May God cover all of you with his blessed blood, protect all people and give healing to people who are going through this bad time,” he mentioned.

