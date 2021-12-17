Josimar Fidel Farfán, or simply Josimar, has been at the center of the controversy for several weeks for traveling to the United States despite the fact that his ex-girlfriend María Fe Saldaña is pregnant. The criticism did not stop after learning that the salsa singer had started a new relationship with Yanira Cárdenas, whom he married last Saturday.

His followers constantly reminded him that he should show greater concern regarding the pregnancy of the young Peruvian. Well, apparently the general request was heard by the artist, who this Thursday surprised locals and strangers by publishing the ultrasound of the baby that is on the way.

Josimar not only posted this snapshot, but also left a brief but loving message. “Counting the days to meet you, my daughter. My Jeilani, daddy loves you ”, wrote the ex-vocalist of Caribeños de Guadalupe, Mangú, among others.

Josimar will have a daughter with María Fe Saldaña in the coming months. Photo: Instagram

Josimar prohibited his guests from recording his wedding

Josimar married in the United States on Saturday December 11 with his current partner, Yadira Cárdenas. The salsa singer did not care about the doubts expressed about their relationship and married despite being accused of only doing it to obtain American nationality. For this reason, the Peruvian interpreter asked his guests not to record anything about their marriage ceremony.

“Please, guests are asked: no photos, no live broadcast, no cell phones. Due to the reserved rights of the bride and groom, ”said the invitation delivered.

Josimar could be deported from the US if bigamy is proven

Before their marriage, it was known that Josimar’s marriage carried out a few years ago was still valid. Therefore, after his marriage, the interpreter could be committing bigamy, for which he would be deported from the United States.