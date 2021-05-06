Josimar Fidel Farfán spoke on his social networks to respond to the criticism he has received on television in recent days. As it is remembered, the salsa singer received harsh comments for making a joke about the UCI beds and another raising of tone to La Uchulú, although he later apologized.

The interpreter of “The best of all” confessed that negative messages affect him a lot emotionally and he could not help but burst into tears.

“We artists also get depressed because we want to get ahead and raise our Peruvian flag. I would love to raise it in a Grammy, in a Billboard, but we can not attack each other in that way, “he said through tears. “Excuse me if I cry … Every time something that is not true comes out on television, I get like that,” he added.

Josimar also indicated that criticism not only influences his self-esteem, but also damages his career as an artist.

“All our sacrifice, leaving our families, at least for a while to go out to work, all the constant struggle that we do daily for you (your fans) … It cannot be possible that with one word everything will collapse,” he said. .

Josimar apologizes for a practical joke to La Uchulú

Through an extensive message, Josimar apologized to La Uchulú for having made a bawdy joke on him. Likewise, the salsa singer praised the talent of Esaú Reategui Wong, who plays the charismatic character.

“If at any time I said something as a joke that was not appropriate, I apologize. Sometimes the criollada beats us and we do not measure the jokes in bad taste, “he wrote.

Josimar and La Uchulú

