Salsa singer Josimar spoke about his future performances on Artist of the Year and said he is not afraid to perform songs from other musical genres. He also stated: “This is my revenge, I have come to give my all. If I leave the program, at least it has to be with the cup ”.

His last presentation was one of the best of the night, as he was on set with well-known artists in the cumbia genre, such as Ángelo Fukuy, Lucho Paz, Marco Antonio Guerrero and Jhon Kelvín. During his performance, Josimar surprised by his versatility in singing.

Josimar’s leader and his yambú said: “I have the most beautiful memories of my time in cumbia. Thank God, the show we did was beautiful. We spent a whole week rehearsing and my friends showed me who each one is ”.

Likewise, the singer is 100% committed to his participation in The Artist of the Year. “I feel like there are days to prepare, last season I didn’t have time because Josimar and his Yambú worked every day. I couldn’t prepare 100% instead now I have the time to do it. If they put any song on me, I rehearse at the academy in the afternoon and at night I have all the hours to rehearse at home “, stated to the media.