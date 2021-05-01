Josimar Fidel expressed his admiration for Michelle Soifer, who recently returned to the musical scene with his song “La nena”. The salsa singer filled the singer with praise for the success she is achieving in her artistic career.

“I will always have affection for Michelle and a lot of trust. We have a friendship that has been around for many years, ever since I sang in the cumbia. I will always support her in whatever way I can, especially now that she is embarking on a musical career again“Said the singer.

“ She is very good at music, she shines with her own light “He added Josimar after her participation in My Mom Cooks Better Than Yours, where she faced the Soifer sisters.

On the other hand, during the América TV program, the interpreter assured that he conquers through the stomach and tried to prepare a delicious stew.

“Of course I do, I conquer through the stomach! In this pandemic I learned to cook. The ceviche comes out just right. I also learned other dishes. And it is thus, cooking, that I conquered Mafe, who is a number one fan of my season, “he said.

“The Soifer sisters are the best. Each one has its own. But they don’t cook, they only eat salads (laughs). Anyway, let’s see what happens this Sunday in Ethel and Yaco’s kitchen ”, he added.

Josimar Fidel, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.