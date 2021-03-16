They marry. Josimar and his partner Maria Fe Saldaña They got engaged during the live broadcast of the last virtual concert offered by the salsa singer.

The leader of Josimar and his Yambú He took advantage of a moment of the show to kneel down and ask the 21-year-old girl to marry him, who was amazed when she received the romantic proposal.

Through a link to the program On everyone’s lips, the salsero released images of how the request for a hand that would have been carried out on February 14 was carried out.

“I am a blessed man for having put María Fe on the road. I am super happy,” the Peruvian artist is heard saying in the video, after his partner surprised him dressed in a costume. At that moment, Josimar knelt down, showed her the engagement ring and added: “But I’m going to surprise you too. Look at this gesture … Do you want to marry me? “

Maria Fe Saldaña he accepted at once. “Yes,” replied the young woman, amid the shouts of excitement from those present at the virtual concert.

The interpreter of “The protagonist” assured that he is willing to marry for the second time. “María Fe is a good girl, she helps me in my work, she is my partner … We are preparing everything, that the quarantine and the pandemic pass,” he concluded.

When did Josimar Fidel and María Fe Saldaña’s relationship begin?

It was in mid-2019 when Josimar Fidel announced that he had started a love relationship with María Fe Saldaña, who was 20 years old at the time.

