Salsa singer Josimar Fidel surprised his fans by announcing the release of a new song. This new theme is a collaboration with his daughter Jonely.

The artist, who will celebrate the 11 years of his orchestra on April 17, confirmed on his social networks that he had finished the recordings of this single.

In their stories of Instagram He was excited because he has this collaboration ready, which will be launched very soon and will be available on the main audio platforms.

“I am with the most churra, the most beautiful, the most extraordinary, the most mamacita, with the most everything: my daughter Jonely. Very soon the song ‘Sueño fulfilled’ will come out “ said the salsero.

The teenager also took the opportunity to invite her father’s followers to listen and share this song. “Listen to her, she’s very pretty. I love it ”, added the young woman.

Josimar asks María Fe Saldaña for marriage

During a virtual show on his social networks, Josimar surprised the participants by asking his girlfriend María Fe Saldaña for a hand.

The leader of Josimar and his Yambú He knelt in the middle of the show to make the romantic proposal to his 21-year-old partner.

“I am a blessed man to have put me on the path to María Fe. I am super happy. (…) Look at this gesture … Do you want to marry me? ”, The singer was heard saying on the broadcast.

