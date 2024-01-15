Roman Lardizábal, Josi Martínez's boyfriend, broke his silence and spoke out about the extortion he is suffering after his phone was stolen and “private videos” of his partner and him were extracted. After this complaint was made public, the content creator came forward to clarify points on this matter, ensuring that they are even taking his identity to request money from users.

What did Román Lardizabal say about the theft of videos from his phone?

Roman Lardizábal, Josi Martínez's partner used his official Instagram account to send a statement referring to the delicate situation he is experiencing after suffering extortion after the theft of his cell phone.

“How would they know they had stolen my cell phone and were extorting me and Josi by threatening to leak private videos. In the end they managed to do it by using my social networks to share them, it should be noted that the videos were NOT sexual, they were only private videos.”Roman assured.

Roman Lardizábal spoke out about the extortion he was suffering after his phone was stolen. Photo: Roman Lardizábal/Instagram

But the thing did not stop there, the TikToker also stated that the thieves were using his social media accounts to extract money from his followers and hundreds of fans.

“On the other hand, if you received a message pretending to be me asking you for money, I want to tell you that it was clearly not me. I just managed to access my accounts, if anyone deposited to an account number registered with my name, please let me know. I am truly sorry for this whole situation. But above all I appreciate all the good messages of support”stated Lardizábal.

What did Josi Martínez say about the extortion he was experiencing?

The former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' worried his followers by saying that he was being extorted by criminals after suffering a robbery with his boyfriend. “Today I want to tell you something that is happening to me and it has really been a nightmare. Yesterday they stole my boyfriend's cell phone and since this morning they have been extorting money from both of us in order to leak private videos. I write this in order to have your support and be attentive to anything that they publish about both of us and know that respect is always paramount,” wrote Josi Martínez

