Ever since I was a teenager, josi martinez he has made more than one person laugh with his funny occurrences, peculiar recipes and some anecdotes with his mother. With the passage of time, the peruvian influencer has come to accumulate more than 23 million followers on his official TikTok account, in which introduced his partner, Román Lardizábal, through a video that caught the attention of users.

The content creator not only operates on the Chinese platform, but has also dabbled in movies like ‘Asu mare 4: friends‘ and ‘The Year of the Tiger’. Currently, Josi Martínez, whose participation in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities‘ is very popular, continues her activities on social networks and shares time with her partner, who revealed how many years he has been on tiktoker.

Josi Martínez revealed that she is currently 19 years old. Photo: TikTok

How old is Josi Martínez and how many years is her partner older than her?

josi martinez He is always aware of his accounts and the queries of his followers, who ask him details of his relationship with the model Román Lardizábal and even want to know his age. The content creator did not remain silent and decided to respond, so he shared a video – very much in his sarcastic style – in which he announced that he was born in 2004 and that, He is currently 19 years old. Her partner, for their part, counted in her profile that she is 23. Therefore, the model takes the influencer four years.

Román Lardizábal, Josi Martínez’s partner, is 23 years old. Photo: TikTok

How did Josi Martínez introduce Román Lardizábal?

josi martinez He recorded with the model, Román Lardizábal, the video entitled “When my boyfriend wants me to forgive him”, whose description indicates the following: “I look like a minion at his side”. Immediately, the young man’s followers on TikTok reacted with comments like “When did you grow so much, Josi?” and “How did she have a boyfriend? I didn’t even know.”

