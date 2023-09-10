In the last episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, broadcast last Saturday, September 9, the dreaded elimination night occurred. In that sense, the permanence of 3 participants in the reality show was at stake and they had to demonstrate their best skills to conquer the palate of the demanding jury made up of Giacomo Bocchio, Javier Masías and Nelly Rossinelli. Josi Martínez, Sirena Ortiz and Armando Machuca faced each other trying to save themselves from being left out of the competition.

After preparing a cause with memories and aromas of Ferreñafe and chi jau guinea pig with chaufa rice, the participants were subjected to the evaluation of the jury, which deliberated and made the decision to leave out the reality show. Josi Martínez. Given this news, the influencer published an emotional video on his Instagram account in which he said goodbye to the program and his followers did not hesitate to react. “We all cry,” “Come on, practice, you must win the playoffs”, “That revenge is yours”, “We want to see you come back”, “I will no longer watch ‘The Great Chef’. It’s over for me”, “You will be in the final no matter what”, were some comments of Internet users.

