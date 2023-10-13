Josi Martínez spoke about the bad moment he had with Giacomo Bocchio during his participation in the reality show ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. The popular Peruvian tiktoker told the program ‘Amor y fuego’ how the events occurred that he made public on his social networks, where he even accused Nelly and Javier’s partner of homophobic expressions. Thus, the 19-year-old content creator gave more details of what happened.

“It was at the time when Santi Lesmes was eliminated in the competition. He (Giacomo) seemed very uncomfortable and upset by the decision. When someone is eliminated and another person remains, the judges come to congratulate the person who continues. In the part in which it is my turn, in which Santi is eliminated and I am left, Nelly and Javier approach, and that man did not approach“Josi explained.