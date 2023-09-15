The playoffs in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ ended and one of the participants who regained his place in the competition is Josi Martínez. In the preview of the episode this Friday, September 15, you can see how the young tiktoker and the judge Giacomo Bocchio They were involved in a tense moment while the chef and his partner Javier Masias They walked around the influencer’s cooking station. What happened?

As can be seen in part of the trailer, Javier and Giacomo They approached to supervise Martínez’s preparation, but the 19-year-old character does not seem to hear the advice they gave him. “It seems like he doesn’t want to pay attention to us,” says Bocchio, to which the tiktoker responds: “Oops, what have you got?”. This surprised the jury members. For his part, and visibly upset, the famous chef did not remain silent: “What do I have? If you want, I won’t give you any more advice.”he expressed while leaving the place.

Josi Martinez vs. Giacomo Bocchio. This was put 🔥 #ElGranChefFamosos pic.twitter.com/7rPPtaDurj — Ric La Torre (@RicLaTorreZ) September 15, 2023



