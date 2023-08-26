Chapter 11 of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ It was charged with emotions. Leslie Stewart, Josi Martínez, the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Armando Machuca and Sirena Ortiz arrived at the sentencing night with great expectation. For the first culinary challenge (ribs in coffee sauce and mashed potatoes), the contestants were divided into groups of two and it was the red team that emerged victorious. They got the benefit of using the electric mixer for the second challenge, the dessert: creamy cup with coffee crumble. Unfortunately, Josi Martínez, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Sirena Ortiz and the ‘Herbolaria del Pueblo’ were not the best on this day and will have to give their all in the next edition of the contest.

“I want to continue learning,” said Beatriz Martínez, the ‘People’s Herbalist’, who will have to give everything to stay competitive. Josi Martínez, ‘Loco’ Wagner and Sirena Ortiz were saddened by the results, but they will have to recover as soon as possible, since one of them could be the next eliminated from the competition and join the list of Rocky Belmonte and Fátima Aguilar.

