The Peruvian tiktoker Josi Martínez was proud of his participation in the Peruvian film “¡Asu mare!” and he overflowed with emotion next to his mother.

josi martinez walked the red carpet at the avant premiere of “¡Asu mare!” last Monday and commented how proud he feels to have shared scenes with great figures from the Peruvian film industry. Her film debut came as a surprise to many, and Josi would not have disappointed, as she referred to her scene as something she loved. Let’s remember that the young man from Chiclayo has a good number of followers on the Tiktok digital platform. To date, the artist has 23.8 million followers.

In this sense, the influencer was also enthusiastic about his debut on the big screen. “I am very grateful for the support of the people who follow me, who have made me here. I have a little scene that you are going to see and I hope you enjoy it. It’s a little funny, I can’t say much, but you’ll see. I loved it “, said.

Josi Martínez thanked Carlos Alcántara for the opportunity provided. Photo: Instagram Jossi Martinez

Josi Martinez’s mother fills him with praise

Likewise, the young man’s mother josi martinez, Marianella Escobar, did not hesitate to fill him with praise. “Proud and happy for him and always supporting him in everything (…) Grateful for the opportunity, I know my son’s ability and I’m dying to see him… I’m excited and proud of him,” she said.

In addition, Josi revealed that he will also participate in another Peruvian film, but this one opens on March 30 in all theaters in Peru and he asked his followers to be attentive.

After his experience in the well-known Peruvian series, the content creator does not rule out taking acting classes. “It’s something I loved (acting in ‘¡Asu Mare!’) and it can be (becoming an actor). It is something that I have to see, but obviously without ceasing to dedicate myself to the networks, which is where I started and what I love ”, he concluded.