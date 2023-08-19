In the world of social networks, few names resonate as loudly as that of Josi Martínez. With 23.9 million followers on the Chinese app and a prominent presence on instagram and Youtube, this young man from Chiclayo is leaving his mark on the digital scene and beyond. His popularity exceeded borders and earned him a nomination at the awards MTV MIAW 2021 in the unusual category of “viral philosopher.” But his rise doesn’t stop here; He ventured into campaigns with well-known brands and has illuminated the big screen in national films such as ‘Asu mare 4: the friends’ and ‘The year of the tiger’, directed by Carlos Alcantara.

Despite the digital critics who questioned its inclusion in the third season of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, which started on August 14, josi martinez don’t be intimidated In his first week on the show, he has garnered growing outpourings of support, and audiences are beginning to see it as an opportunity to discover the authenticity behind the show. influencers. However, in the midst of the maelstrom of her popularity, few have witnessed her identity beyond the screen. Next, we tell you some intimate details.

Josi Martínez is the youngest participant in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. Photo: composition LR/Fabrizio Oviedo

How tall is Josi Martínez really?

Despite the image it projects on its platforms, where the camera and perspective can be deceiving, according to the specialized portal Laletrade, The 19-year-old YouTuber is 1.70 cm tall. This figure contrasts with the illusion of a more imposing figure that can often be perceived through the screens.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PONKfNrhfZs

Which is his real name?

But curiosity does not stop at his height. Behind the name of Josi Martínez hides the real one, which It’s Jose Maria Martinez Escobara revelation that sheds light on the real person who transcends virtuality.

Josi Martínez continues her rise in the world of digital and traditional entertainment. With his participation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, the young man has defied initial doubts and is showing that he has much more to offer than the public could have imagined.

Josi Martínez is a Peruvian content creator who conquered the public with humor. | Instagram: josimartinezzz

What was Josi Martínez’s reaction to the opinions about his participation in ‘The Great Chef: Famous’?

Despite the criticism received from online users who questioned her inclusion in the cast of the show, Josi Martínez decided to ignore those comments and defended her position on the show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e4KbpXMPRmA

“I have been seen cooking on social media. I have a section called ‘Josi cooks’, in (which) I make videos making fun of it —and I’ve always done it in the best way—. Here (in reality) they brought me pots that I did not know, but I am happy and I have very high expectations, and I hope to achieve many things (…). I bring the northern seasoning, I’m from Chiclayo”, he said for The Republic.

Josi Martínez continues in the “The Great Chef” competition. Photo: diffusion

Josi’s mother gives him cooking classes after being sentenced in ‘EGCF’

Through a viral video from Tiktok, the contestant of “The great celebrity chef” shared how his mother taught him to prepare rice, so that he does not burn it again in an upcoming broadcast of the culinary program.

https://www.tiktok.com/@jmartineze_/video/7267739546224250117?lang=es

