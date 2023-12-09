Josi Martínez has been in the eye of the storm due to his high-profile fight with Giacomo Bocchio. It is important to remember that the former participant of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ called him homophobic and transphobic due to some publications that the chef shared on social networks. Recently, the influencer decided to talk about the topic again. What did he say? Find out in the following note.

What did Josi Martínez say about Giacomo Bocchio?

Josi Martínez came forward and dedicated a few words to the revelations of Giacomo Bocchio, who claimed not to be homophobic, in addition to ensuring that he is not looking to fight with the tiktoker. In addition to this, the influencer said that he is tired of talking about the jury of ‘The great chef’ and that he no longer wants to continue commenting on the subject.

“It’s a problem that happened, it’s behind us, I don’t want to talk about it anymore. It’s not a person that I’m going to hate my whole life, it’s simply a problem that happened that I could have had with a person and that’s it.”stated Josi al Trome.

On the other hand, Martínez defended his work as an influencer and denied that he wants to hang himself in this situation to gain greater popularity.

“Those who know me know that I have been working on social networks for more than four years, I had an incredible time with my social networks, I am doing very well thanks to my followers. TV for me was an option that was great for me, but I did not become known through television and I am grateful”he pointed.

Finally, Josi revealed that he does not rule out returning to Latina’s gastronomic reality show, but that he would not speak to Giacomo Bocchio: “I would go back to ‘The Great Chef’, I think it’s a very cool program (…). I would not greet him (Giacomo, if he returned to the program) because he is not my friend, but normal.”

What did Giacomo Bocchio say about Josi Martínez’s accusations?

Giacomo Bocchio decided to speak out about Josi Martínez’s harsh words against him after having remained in stony silence for several months.

“Obviously I am not (homophobic and transphobic), I have nothing against any person. My job is to judge the contestants’ dishes. The truth is that I have nothing to say about Josi, I wish him the best,” Bocchio said at the press conference for ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’.

Why didn’t Giacomo Bocchio comment on his fight with Josi Martínez before?

Giacomo Bocchio broke his silence and told the reasons behind his silence in the midst of all Josi’s accusations: “I have remained silent all this time and I will continue to do so. To fight and argue it takes two people and I don’t “I’m going to enter that game. I’m a restaurant chef, a hotelier, and what I come to do here is rate the dishes.”

Did Giacomo Bocchio apologize to Jossi Martínez?

Josi Martinez He told TikToker Zagaladas that, after feeling uncomfortable with Giacomo Bocchio, the production of ‘The Great Chef’, tried to reconcile them. Bocchio addressed the tiktoker, but did not apologize: “Well, I did not want to make you feel that way, forgive me if at any time it bothered you that I had that attitude, but it was not towards you, so I have no reason to apologize for something I didn’t do.”

What happened to Josi Martínez in ‘The Great Chef’?

Josi Martinez He published to his followers after uploading a snapshot in which he recounted a difficult moment he experienced in Latina’s reality show: “This photo was taken on the day of recording today’s program, where I went home crying because I was sad becauseone of the jurors“He had an attitude of disagreement against the decision for me to remain in the competition.”

Later, he stressed: “Let’s learn to be respectful of others so as not to make someone feel bad. (…) We all deserve respect. (…) Everyone was very nice to me, (…) but I did have an uncomfortable moment during the recording of a program.” Later, it was learned that the jury in question wasGiacomo Bocchio, whom Josi later accused of being transphobic. The cook avoided commenting on the matter until much later.

