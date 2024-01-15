Josi Martinez She used her social networks to publicize the moment she is going through after her lover, Román Lardizábal, was the victim of his phone being stolen. According to the content creator, criminals have been threatening him by uploading private videos that he has with his boyfriend in exchange for handing over a large sum of money.

What happened to Josi Martínez?

The former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' worried his followers by saying that he is extorted by criminals. “Today I want to tell you something that is happening to me and it has really been a nightmare, Yesterday they stole my boyfriend's cell phone and since this morning they have been extorting money from us both in order to leak private videos“I write this to you in order to have your support and be attentive to anything that you publish about both of us and know that respect is always paramount,” wrote Josi Martínez.

Josi Martínez's publication in his Instagram stories. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Josi Martínez makes a request to his followers

The content creator asked his followers not to share the clips if these materials were disseminated. “It saddens me how in our country there is such a level of criminals and what kind of people can exist to want to harm other people. We already filed a complaint and we hope this ends. I love you very much, thank you for your support, this situation makes me very bad, but I know that I will get ahead as always,” he concluded.

Josi Martínez appreciates the support of his followers. Photo: Instagram screenshot

Help channels

If you are a victim of this crime and receive constant harassing calls that force you to make exorbitant payments, you can report this fact to the National Police of Peru (PNP) to carry out the corresponding investigations. You just have to report your case to the 105 emergency center so that it can be transferred to the police station in your area.

On the other hand, the PNP also has a telephone number that you can contact to report your situation, using photos, videos, call recordings, the extortionist's telephone number, real-time location and any other evidence that can be used to initiate proceedings. Call to942-841-978. Remember that you can file thecomplaintanonymously.

