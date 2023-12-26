Josi Martinez again in a controversy. Tonight he made a delicate complaint to Falabella's company, Fpay, because the latter did not provide him with the payment that was agreed upon with his main agency to make a video for advertising. The former participant of 'The Great Chef: Celebrities' was visibly indignant and asked for justice to be done. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Josi Martínez say in his complaint to Fpay?

Through his official Instagram profile, Josi Martinez He indicated that they contacted him for a large campaign. However, at the end of the advertising and arriving at the time of payment, they told him that the company had just gone bankrupt.

“They scammed me out of $10,000. They contacted me from Fpay of the Falabella Group through my agency for a large campaign. I made reels and stories to the letter. It turns out that the campaign ends and they told us that Fpay had gone bankrupt and so far the payment of the 10,000 dollars has not been made,” told at the beginning.

Did Josi Martínez contact Fpay after an alleged scam?

After the popular tiktoker tried to communicate with the company without success, he chose to address the Falabella group through a public video that already has more than 20,000 reactions. The influencer decided to deactivate the comments, so his followers have not been able to interact directly with him.

“Fpay is from the Falabella Group. I tried to contact them to pay the money and so far they have not given anything. They not only owe me, but many other influencers,” ended.

