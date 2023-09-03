Josi Martínez has become one of the most famous and beloved characters by the public after her participation in ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. However, although the small screen allowed the tiktoker to be known by a wider audience, he already had a large fan base due to the content he creates for social networks, where he shares parts of his life, his family and his love relationship. with model Roman Lardizabal.

What did Josi Martínez say about his romance with Román Lardizábal?

josi martinez gave an interview to the magazine ‘Weekly report’, in which he spoke about how fame has changed his life, in addition to recounting details of his day to day. Added to this, the content creator began to provide information about his relationship with Román Lardizábal, after the reporter from the Latina program asked him if he was single.

“I love that he (Román Lardizábal) is also like me, he doesn’t care about anything, not even what others say. I think that this is something fundamental and that I look for in a person… It’s good that I found him, but hey, let’s see “Josi Martinez said.

It is important to emphasize that the young influencer, just 19 years old, made public his romance with the model a month ago on social networks. Both said that they had already been together for several months and that they were living a quite happy stage in their lives. The couple often make content together for TikTok.

