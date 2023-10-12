Josi Martínez used his social networks to launch serious comments against the jury of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’, Giacomo Bocchio. It is important to emphasize that the influencer revealed that he had a bad experience in the gastronomic reality show with one of the judges that even made him cry. “This photo (where he appears with his eyes red from tears) was taken on the day of recording today’s program, where I went home crying because I was sad because one of the jurors had an attitude of disagreement against the decision that already I would stay in the competition”stated the tiktoker.

However, now the confrontation grew because Josi responded to comments from Bocchio’s fans by stating that the chef is “tremendous homophobic and transphobic.” In addition to this, Martínez shared a series of screenshots from Giacomo’s Instagram in which he shared violent messages against the trans population. “Here (Giacomo Bocchio) makes it very clear that he is tremendously homophobic and transphobic, so look at his highlights to see what they idolize.”wrote the content creator.

Does Giacomo Bocchio support comments against Josi Martínez?

Josi Martinez surprised by revealing that she went home crying after recording an episode of ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’ because “one of the jurors had an attitude of disagreement with the decision” for him to continue in competition.

Many Internet users believed that Bocchio was the judge who gave Martínez a bad time. And Giacomo would think the same because users discovered that he ‘liked’ the comments from followers who criticized the Tacna chef.

Giacomo Bocchio supports comments against Josi Martínez after his controversial confessions. Photo: Instagram/Giacomo Bocchio

What did Josi Martínez say after seeing that Giacomo Bocchio ‘likes’ comments against him?

Josi Martinez He defended himself on his social networks after Giacomo Bocchio decided to support comments that came out to support him. “I won’t talk about it anymore, but what I do ask you is that you stop encouraging hatred towards me. If you say so much that you respect me, show it,” he said.