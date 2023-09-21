After the elimination of Fátima Aguilar, a new episode was broadcast on ‘The Great Chef: Celebrities’. In this way, Josi Martínez, ‘Loco’ Wagner, Sirena Ortiz and Rocky Belmonte participated in a new round, in which the contestants received a visit from a family member to cook together. After the challenges of the night, judges Javier Masías, Nelly Rossinelli and Giacomo Bocchio decided who will go to the dreaded sentencing night.

Sirena Ortiz and Josi Martínez They convinced the jury and will move on to the next stage of the reality show, getting closer and closer to the final. Besides, Christian Wagner and Rocky Belmonte They did not live up to what the judges expected and will face each other in the sentencing.

