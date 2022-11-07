Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn says the boxer wants to fight Fury in the summer of 2023

The promoter of British boxer Anthony Joshua Eddie Hearn has named the names of the athlete’s desired rivals. His words lead The Sun with a link to Fight Hub TV.

Hearn said the boxer will return to the ring in the summer of 2023. He wants to fight compatriot Dillian Whyte or Tyson Fury, who could not be negotiated in September 2022. The athlete also plans to meet with American boxer Deontay Wilder.

On November 1, Joshua announced that he had mental problems after losing to Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. The Briton complained about the psychological pressure and announced that he was taking a break from his career for rest and recovery.

On the night of August 21, Joshua lost to Usyk by split decision. In this fight, the heavyweight titles of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), International Boxing Federation (IBF), International Boxing Organization (IBO) and WBA Super were at stake.

In total, Joshua spent 27 fights. In them, he won 24 victories and suffered three defeats.