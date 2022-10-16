With summaryNapoli have booked a narrow victory over Bologna in the Serie A. Four days after the victory over Ajax in the Champions League, the Serie A leader won 3-2 at home against Bologna, where Joshua Zirkzee was accurate.



Oct 16. 2022

Zirkzee has so far had to make do with three substitutes (of 28, 2 and 11 minutes) for the club that took him over from Bayern Munich on August 30 for 8.5 million euros. Zirkzee was in the starting line-up for the first time tonight and was also allowed to remain in place for the entire game. The Jong Oranje striker gave the visitors the lead in Naples just before half-time with a left-handed shot. Juan Jesus equalized before the break, after which Napoli scored 2-1 shortly after the break via Hirving Lozano.

Napoli's lead was also short-lived, as keeper Alex Meret blundered with a shot from distance from Musa Barrow. Meret's mistake did not kill the leader, because halfway through the second half Victor Osimhen made it 3-2.

Osimhen was also accurate against Ajax on Wednesday. In the final phase he signed for the 4-2, after a blunder by Daley Blind.

Napoli came through the narrow victory on 26 points, two more than number two Atalanta. With the Dutch midfielders Marten de Roon and Teun Koopmeiners, the team of trainer Gian Piero Gasperini won 2-1 against Sassuolo on Saturday evening in Bergamo.

AC Milan win at Hellas Verona

AC Milan has moved up again to third place in Serie A. The national champions won 1-2 at Hellas Verona and came to 23 points, three less than leader Napoli.

Milan took the lead in the ninth minute with an own goal from Miguel Veloso. Koray Günter gave the home team the equalizer more than ten minutes later.

In the second half, Günter was close to scoring again, but saw his effort hit the crossbar. The rebound also went over the goal. Milan still scored. In the 81st minute, Ante Rebic put the ball in front of Sandro Tonali who tapped in. Verona still had a good chance at a goal via Roberto Piccoli, but Milan kept hanging and strangling in the final phase.

