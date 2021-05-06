The 24-year-old Hong Kong activist received his third sentence on Thursday for participating in protests organized in 2020 to commemorate the Tiananmen massacre. The initial sentence was 15 months and was reduced to 10 after Wong pleaded guilty.

With the latest conviction of Joshua Wong, the young activist already has 27 and a half months in prison that he began serving in December 2020.

The additional 10 months he has to pay behind bars were sentenced by a Hong Kong court on Thursday, May 6. The reason: Wong’s participation in an unauthorized demonstration on June 4, 2020 to commemorate the 1989 crackdown on protesters in Tiananmen Square in Beijing.

On the night of June 3-4 of that year, the Chinese Army was ordered to disperse the protests that had been going on for almost seven weeks. There is no exact figure, but hundreds or thousands of people who demanded greater freedom from the government and an end to corruption, died at the hands of the authorities.

Since then, commemorations of the Tiananmen crackdown have been banned in mainland China, but in Hong Kong the situation is different, as the former British colony traditionally holds vigils every year. After rejoining China in 1997, he was granted certain freedoms, including the rights of expression and assembly.

However, these freedoms have been undermined by the so-called National Security Law, established by the Beijing government in Hong Kong, which gives it broad powers to suppress a variety of political crimes. In other words, China can punish up to life imprisonment for what the country views as an act of subversion, secession, terrorism, or collusion with foreign forces.

But Wong is not the only activist convicted. The penalties also came for Tiffany Yuen and Jannell Leung, who will have to serve four months in prison, and Lester Shum who received a six-month sentence. All were punished for the same charges.

“It is clear that the defendants did it in a premeditated manner, openly defied the law knowing that they had no authority to participate in an unauthorized rally,” said Judge Stanley Chan.

The magistrate argued that “the Basic Law guarantees freedom of assembly, but establishes that this freedom and those rights are not absolute and are subject to restrictions regardless of the status of the participants.” The Basic Law is legislation that serves as the de facto Constitution of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

The National Security Law, above freedom of expression

Chow Hang-tung, vice president of the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of China’s Democratic Patriotic Movements, believes that the sentences announced on Thursday against the four pro-democracy activists are a clear message for Hong Kongers who have in mind to continue holding street demonstrations.

Chow, who is also accused of having participated in the June 4, 2020 rally, says the conviction of the activists violates international human rights standards and the Hong Kong Basic Law.

The commemoration of the Tiananmen Square massacre is coming and uncomfortable this year for Beijing, which on July 1 will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Communist Party of China (CCP).

When asked whether commemorating the Tiananmen victims would violate the Security Law imposed by Beijing, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said it was important to show respect to the CCP.

With Reuters, AFP and local media