The French national football player Kingsley Coman has his high identification with the FC Bayern Munich highlighted. “I also deliberately made my contract so long because I see myself at FC Bayern for a long time and will continue to give everything to become a legend of this club,” said the 26-year-old in an interview with the members’ magazine “51”. While some players like Benjamin Pavard, Lucas Hernandez or Alphonso Davies Having ambitions to change or at least flirting with it, Coman emphasizes the advantage of long-term club loyalty.

“While I can understand players who want to leave a club because they are not happy there or want to try other things. But a lot of people forget that the main thing that makes you shine is your team – and something like that has to develop. It’s important to me to build a strong connection with fellow players, employees and the whole club,” said the Frenchman. “I would say that I like to be the most Bavarian of all foreign players at FC Bayern.” Coman has been playing for FC Bayern since 2015. With the Munich team he became German champion every year. He also won the national title in his professional years at Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus Turin. (dpa)