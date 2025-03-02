Does he go? Does he stay? Joshua Kimmich will soon have to decide whether he can imagine a future at Bayern. The process once again reveals a lot about the conditions in the club, especially between the supervisory board and sports director Eberl.

Football is now so completely measured that there is almost no more data that does not exist. That evening, however, a number was missing that would have liked to compare with other numbers. It is generally known that the Bayern coach Vincent Kompany was once an excellent central defender, but he has not remembered as a Sprinter-a mistake that had to be granted in the 90th minute of the Bundesliga game at VfB Stuttgart. After Kingsley Coman had placed the ball for the decisive 3-1 in Stuttgart Gate, Kompany raced, or: whether he himself was who ran there, or whether unknown powers simply did not know how to say afterwards. “No idea,” he said later, “I was on the sidelines – and suddenly on the corner flag.”