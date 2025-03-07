In the contract poker between FC Bayern Munich and Joshua Kimmich, there is apparently a conciliatory end for both sides. According to SZ information, the talks were positive on this Thursday between the supervisory board around Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeneß, the sporting leadership and the board on Säbener Strasse. Kimmich also accepted the club’s final offer according to SZ information. A announcement could be made this week.

Kimmich has been playing in Munich since 2015, and his current contract expires in summer. The Supervisory Board had withdrawn the range of Kimmich last week. After the 3-0 victory against Leverkusen in the Champions League on Wednesday, Kimmich said that the ball was at the club. He answered in the affirmative to have several offers from other clubs. “Of course, the public has become public that the offer was withdrawn, but it was not the case in communication that I perceived it that way,” said Kimmich.

: Conclusion of the evening: Xabi Alonso is also faulty FC Bayern restores the old order against Leverkusen, but the opponent helps. Some decisions by coach Xabi Alonso appear puzzling afterwards.

Kimmich said about the process: “First it was my schedule to do that before the international break.” This begins in the middle of the month. “The club didn’t want that. That is also legitimate. The club wanted to have a decision now before the two games (against Leverkusen). ” Sports board member Max Eberl took part for the six before the game. This is “not greedy”. Such conjectures are “nonsense”.

“It’s not about squeezing out the last euro,” said Kimmich: “The max. We have had very good conversations. I also notice that the Max is very, very honest and also fights. I really appreciate that, ”said Kimmich.